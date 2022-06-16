Corpus Christi Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit

The City of Corpus Christi will be celebrating the 2nd anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Covid-19 pandemic impacting the lives of many local residents, the city will be hosting a “Fitness Fest 2022” to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront. The event was created during the Covid-19 pandemic in helping to increase and promote physical activity and a healthier lifestyle.

The event will be taking place at The Water’s Edge Park, 402 South Shoreline Boulevard, on Saturday, June 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can find all the listed activities and specific times below.

Schedule of FREE events:

7:15 a.m. – Fun run kid’s race, 5k, 10k, and relay

8:00 a.m. - Back to Basics Fitness class

9:00 a.m. – Yoga Classes for all

10:00 a.m. – Zumba Classes

8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Health Fair with wellness screenings, body mass index screenings, nutrition information, diabetes testing, and COVID-19 shots.

The Fitness Lane will span 1.5 miles for participants to jog, walk or run along the Bayfront towards Cole Park. The route will begin along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, then southbound, to Cole Park, with the turnaround at Oleander Point at Cole Park.

Kids that attend the event will be able to enjoy their own fitness zone, which will include lawn games, obstacle courses, bounce houses, and a free goodie bag and kite upon arrival at the event.

H-E-B, Smoothie King, Humana, Driscoll Children’s Health Plan, Conviva, TLC Complete Care, and the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District will be having giveaways at the event for all participants. All giveaways and goodie bags will be available until their all gone.

Residents can register online for this free event at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Each fitness class is capped at 30 to 35 participants. Children that are ages 8 to 15 who attend the classes must be accompanied by an adult at the check-in table when arriving to the event.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

