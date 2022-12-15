Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span

Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is passed through the air by someone in close proximity and can move from person to person.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis.

Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12.

Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is passed through the air by someone in close proximity and can move from person to person. There are two different tests done through our health department. The first includes a blood test and the the second, and most common, is a spot test.

One of those usually happens when someone is coughing a lot and generally not feeling well. When a spot test is performed, health officials look for a reaction to the test and then move on to the next step for treatment.

Those tests are currently done on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"It takes 48 hours for the test to come back. If we do it on Thursday, we can't do it on Saturday and Sunday when we're closed. We do it on Friday, we can extend it to 72 hours," said Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Health Director of the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District.

Blood tests are done every day during the week. If caught, the bacteria can be treated with antibiotics. Health officials recommend getting an annual tuberculosis test.

