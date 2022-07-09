Corpus Christi senior living community awaits arrival of updated COVID-19 boosters

The local public health district in Corpus Christi said our area is confirmed to receive the new booster to better protect against the omicron variant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be available in Texas this week.

The local public health district in Corpus Christi said they are confirmed to receive the new booster that is suppose to better protect against the omicron variant.

Health care providers at Mirador Retirement Community know that masks remain a vital safeguard for the health of the people who call the community home, whether that's against COVID-19 or even the flu.

"Our residents are at an increased risk for any type of communicable disease simply due to their age, but overall its the most important thing they can do to stay boosted, stay vaccinated," said Joshua Lawrence, who is the Healthcare Administrator at Mirador.

Lawrence told 3NEWS that they just received a shipment of flu vaccines and will be having a clinic soon, and not just for residents.

"We also offer them to their families," Lawrence said.

He plans to hold anther clinic when the new COVID-19 boosters become available.

"Because its still here it has not gone away," said Balinda Granados, Immunization Program Manager for the Public Health District.

Granados said as soon as they get that shipment, they'll offer them to the public.

"We are just waiting on it, we usually get a confirmation the day before," Granados said.

"I think everyone recognizes that they are not 100 percent effective but they are 100 percent effective in reducing the risk of ending up in the hospital," said Dr. Dante Gonzalez knows all too well the risks of those who remain unvaccinated.

"The new booster has the two variants we've seen so far, and includes the omicron, at the beginning of the pandemic received the first shot which only had one variant," Gonzalez said. "This one will include two variants, help the younger but also the older population."

Residents can get their shot as long as its been two months since their last COVID-19 shot. At Mirador, Lawrence said all employees are fully vaccinated and many of the residents are too. However, it ultimately remains their choice. He believes the new booster will provide another line of defense.

"I think its going to cover more basis for people give them a little more protection right now, omicron variants so communicable, its really going to help reduce that transmission," Lawrence said.

The health district said it will notify the public once the boosters are available.

Dr. Gonzalez also wanted to remind everyone that the health district on Horne Road is open and is a location where you can get a COVID vaccine Monday through Friday from 8AM-5PM.

