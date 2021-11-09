Coastal Bend: Here's how you can commemorate, honor lives lost during 9/11

YMCA Memorial Stair Climb Challenge

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson will hold a memorial ride in honor of the 13 fallen U.S. service members that were killed in the Kabul airport attack. The ride will be followed by a memorial event at the store, remembering and honoring the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. This police-escorted ride will be from Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery and back. The memorial event will then continue at the store with live music, free beer, and burgers grilled by the Combat Veterans for donations. This ride will be an opportunity for our community of riders to commemorate and honor the 13 service members we have tragically lost. The event will also serve as a reminder for why we will never forget 9/11, and how our community can come together and continue to educate and serve each other. We personally invite all riders in the Corpus Christi area to join us on this memorial ride to honor the fallen 13. We also cordially invite all members of the community to Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson on 9/11/21 from 1-4 p.m. to recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The ride for the fallen 13 and memorial event will be held at Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson on Saturday, September 11th , 2021. Registration for the ride will begin at 10 a.m., and all riders will depart from the store by police escort at 11 AM. The destination of the ride is the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, to honor the 13 fallen U.S. service members with a moment of silence. Riders will then head back to the store where the memorial event will be held from 1-4 p.m.. Admission for the ride and event will be free. The memorial event will include opportunities to raise proceeds for local military and first responder organizations.