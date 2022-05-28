Corpus Christi services will be scaled back for Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a reminder, several locations will be closed or have adjusted hours for the Memorial Day holiday.
- Most city offices, including City Hall, public libraries, and the Municipal Court will all be closed.
- Garbage and recycle collections will be picked up for those who set out their trash on Mondays, but heavy brush will not be collected. Both city landfills will be open. J.C. Elliott Transfer Station, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Cefe Valenzuela Landfill, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Animal care services will be open Saturday by appointment for adoptions, but will be closed Sunday and Monday.
- Other facilities, such as recreation centers, senior centers, and gyms will also be closed.
For more information about city services and organizations, visit cctexas.com.
