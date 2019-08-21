CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A registered sex offender from Corpus Christi, Texas, has been ordered to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 54-year-old Robert Anderson to 140 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in May. According to authorities, Anderson possessed pornographic images of children on three different devices and altered children's coloring books by adding captions "asking children to engage in sexual acts with him."

Since the 1990's, Anderson has been a registered sex offender. Authorities said he was staying in a residence with a minor at the time of his arrest in October of 2018.

Anderson has been ordered to serve 10 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: