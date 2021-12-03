Corpus Christi shelter pets need your love this holiday season. Here's how to spread the cheer.

Those who make a donation to the shelter will receive a dog and cat treat bag to share with a shelter animal of their choice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is almost Christmas, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society wants you to comes celebrate with the shelter pets!

Those who make a donation to the shelter will receive a dog and cat treat bag to share with a shelter animal of their choice. It's a small way to show the pets some love this holiday season.

These pets will be without families this year and are needing some extra love in their lives.

You can also help these pets find their forever homes by purchasing a customizable Christmas ornament to be featured throughout the shelter for $5.

Christmas is the perfect time to give back to your community and help the animals who are less fortunate than your pets at home. Fundraisers like these allow Gulf Coast Humane Society to continue their efforts in caring for each and every animal that comes through their doors. Donations for treats or ornament purchases can be made in person at the Gulf Coast Humane Society located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway in Corpus Christi. You can also make your donation over the phone by calling (361) 225-0845.

“We try every chance we get to do something special for these animals. They live incredibly stressful lives in the shelter and you can truly see how excited they are to receive a little something extra in their lives.” says Jackie McCollough, Director of Marketing and Development.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society uses donations from fundraisers like this to continue providing toys, treats, enrichment activities for their animals. Funds also help offer community assistance to families in need throughout the Coastal Bend. For more information, please visit gchscc.org or call (361) 225-0845.

