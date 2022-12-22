Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap

Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place.

As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population.

The arrival of arctic air had plenty of people searching for a place to check in. An old hotel off of Interstate 37 and Nueces Bay Boulevard is the now the home of Good Samaritan Village.

Executive Director Carole Murphey understands the urgency to help the homeless, especially during frigid temperatures.

"Were open around the clock we have three shifts and most of the time in the cold weather they will show up about 2-3 in the morning when they can't take it any longer," Murphey said.

Murphey gave 3NEWS a tour of the village and said that the facility hasn't even been open for a week and is already serving as a refuge. She said that those in need only need to do one thing: show up.

"I would always find myself somewhere to be, but this is the first time we were in a city we didn't have anyone to be with. If it wasn't for them, I'm thankful for them," said Good Samaritan Village resident Sabrina.

Murphey told 3NEWS as of Thursday night that she has enough room for 20 more men and 2 more women at the 208-bed shelter.

Abbie Cieslik with the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, said they saw folks start to line up right around 4 p.m., well before the cold hit.

"For us we just try to view someone as our own family and we would want them to have someone warm to go," Cieslik said.