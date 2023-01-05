Title 42's end may cause migrant influx in Corpus Christi, beds shortage

The Salvation Army's Social Services Director Kyle Knutson said that residents are already being turned away due to lack of space.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi shelters are preparing for an influx of migrants once the Title 42 public health order comes to an end Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the Biden Administration estimates around 13,000 undocumented people will come across the border on a daily basis once the Trump-era order expires.

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission Executive Director Carole Murphey said she is worried about the potential influx her shelter could experience after Title 42 ends.

"Because the shelters are full already," she said. "Our streets have been kind of increasing in homeless folks before Title 42."

Salvation Army Social Services Director Kyle Knutson said that Coastal Bend residents are already being turned away due to lack of space.

"I'm turning away people today that are living in Corpus Christi, or are living in Nueces County that are in our area as of right now," he said.

The Salvation Army's capacity for both of its shelters is around 400 people. Knutson said that with the added stresses of Title 42 ending, things could get really crowded.

"That's a real problem in Corpus Christi, in general, and then you add in Title 42 ending, and that could be a storm for a lot of individuals with nowhere to go," he said.

3NEWS reached out to other non-profits, who all said they'll help other communities if asked. Estimates are that the daily influx of migrants will go from about 5,000 in March, to more than double that by the end of May.

Murphey said she worried that more people could end up on the streets.

"And if ICE does not pick them up, or whatever, then where are they going to go?" she said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!