Corpus Christi's City Council got word Thursday that a projected budget shortfall of some $12 million is actually about $9 million, and by following some new spending recommendations made by City staff, the shortfall could drop to $2 million.

Officials said refiguring the numbers and more cost cutting measures were the main reasons for the drop in the projected shortfall.

The good news comes during the same week that City Manager Margie Rose resigned, partly because of Council's outrage over the expected $12 million budget shortfall.

The news came Thursday during a budget workshop in City Council chambers.

Because of revenue increases, cuts in different departments and increased efficiencies in others, the more than $12 million budget shortfall for next year has been reduced to around $9 million. If Council approves more staff recommendations, that figure could drop to $2 million.

Although more work still needs to be done, Council members are relieved.

"Staff gets credit for doing an excellent job in dwindling that deficit down," Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said.

Guajardo said with this new lower estimate, cuts in public safety could be restored.

"It's a very important issue to me because it affects every single family. Doesn't matter who you are, what you do, where you live," Guajardo said.

The new deficit estimate would allow for police to add officers to maintain the department's numbers and continue operations of the police academy.

Council members were also presented with two fee increase proposals for solid waste which would go towards city streets. Staff recommends a $2.21 a month increase.

The United Chamber of Commerce recommended an additional $2 increase based on the wear and tear caused by garbage trucks on city streets.

Council members wanted more information first.

"I'm fully in favor of money going toward residential streets. I want to make sure that we're just not spending more money in solid waste that wouldn't go for residential streets," Mayor Pro-Tem Greg Smith said.

Staff asked for a motion of direction to implement a fund transfer from utilities of more than $4 million, and implementation of the first year of a voter approved two-cent tax increase. That means for a $185,000 home, an additional $37 in taxes per year.

Council and staff plan to continue looking for ways to find cost savings to eliminate the remainder of the deficit. Council is required to submit a balanced budget by the end of July.

