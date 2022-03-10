Corpus Christi siblings sentenced to federal prison for taking part in drug conspiracy

Jesus Sustaita III and his sister Anna Sustaita have been sentenced to prison for selling drugs out of a home near a local elementary school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi siblings have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a drug conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Jesus Sustaita III, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 23, 2021, while his sister - Anna Sustaita, 24, entered her plea Oct. 20, 2021 for selling drugs out of a home near a local elementary school.

Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David S. Morales sentenced each to serve 135 months (11.25 years) in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court also heard testimony about multiple shootings in which the siblings had previously been involved.

The court also heard about other investigations in which they were believed to be selling narcotics over the past several years.

The investigation began back in July 2021 when authorities learned that Alec Garcia, a known felon, was in possession of firearms based on multiple social media posts. Further investigation revealed he and the Sustaitas were selling narcotics out of their residence, a statement from the Department of Justice said.

A search warrant was served at the home in August 2021, which was across the street from a local elementary school. Law enforcement officials found over 50 grams of meth; nearly two kilograms of pills that had the appearance of candy and contained fentanyl, alprazolam and meth; LSD; approximately two kilograms of marijuana as well as numerous THC products, nine firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and U.S. currency. All of the firearms were unsecured, eight of which were loaded.

At the time of the search, an 8-year-old was living in the home, authorities said.

Garcia, 30, Corpus Christi, pleaded guilty to his involvement in the conspiracy last month and is set to be sentenced later this year.

Jesus and Anna Sustaita will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

