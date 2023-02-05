Corpus Christi small business owners share ups, downs of entrepreneurship

Made in Corpus Christi owner Nikki Riojas said that supporting local can have a huge impact.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people dream of opening their own businesses, in fact, it's that dream that contributes to the growing Corpus Christi economy.

Julia Mills is the owner of Mimi's Kitchen, the latest hot-spot for breakfast in Flour Bluff. Her business has been open for less than two months -- but the community has been showing up big for them.

"We really do appreciate the support, small businesses need it, we really do," she said.

Mills said that rising costs are a major obstacle on top of trying to roll out a new business.

"Increase in rental prices, increase in water bill, increase in food," she said.

Despite the obstacles, Mills said rising costs have not stopped her from delivering the best product to her new customers.

"We try to keep our prices to where they are great for you guys, but also help us succeed here and continue to serve," she said.

Patricia Alaniz is the owner of Blink Lash Co. She said that her business took on the full brunt of the cost to keep her prices consistent for loyal customers.

"Some of them are single moms, some of them are single income households," she said.

Alaniz said that being your own can sometimes mean footing the bill if necessary.

"Somebody broke in, I had to replace the lock, my AC broke, had to fix that. When I moved in I had to renovate," she said.

Alaniz told 3NEWS that in the end, business owners should believe in themselves and the services they have to offer.

Made in Corpus Christi owner Nikki Riojas said that supporting local can have a huge impact.

"The majority of the money that small business owners bring in the community stays in the community," she said.

Riojas said that one of the most important parts of entrepreneurship is not getting discouraged.

"If things aren't working for you right now, you need to find a way to reach a different audience market, so you can continue when things go backup and people are coming through the doors again," she said.

