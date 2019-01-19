CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the partial government shutdown stretched into its 28th day Friday, a Corpus Christi-based company decided to give back to some of the TSA workers at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

QSR Online, a software company, catered a special lunch Friday for the TSA workers. They served enchilada plates for more than 60 people and also handed out $20 gas cards.

Michael Cuevas is the president of QSR Online. He said since his employees travel often, he wanted to show the TSA agents his appreciation for working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

"The TSA agents themselves are under a lot of stress right now," Cuevas said. "We come here, we see them working without pay. We really appreciate their efforts and we wanted to give back to them."

Cuevas said he hopes to encourage other area businesses to give back to those who are working without pay during the government shutdown.