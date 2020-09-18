PINS closing access to South Beach at 8 a.m. on Sept. 19 in response to predicted coastal flooding

Many are preparing as Tropical Depression 22 is forecast to reach coastal areas early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a news release sent out by the Padre Island National Seashore on Friday, it was announced that vehicle access to the South Beach will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Statement from PINS:

"This closure is due to coastal flooding caused by Tropical Depression 22 which is now forecast to reach tropical storm or hurricane strength. Minor coastal flooding has already begun at times of high tide and is expected to become progressively higher through the weekend.