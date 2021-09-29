Corpus Christi officials reassure public that local splash pads are safe, water quality tested often

A child died in North Texas after contracting a deadly amoeba at a splash pad in Arlington.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The terrible news of a child dying in North Texas after contracting a deadly bacteria at a splash pad has triggered calls for increased public safety across the country.

CDC officials tested the water at the splash pad in Arlington where the boy died which confirmed the presence of the amoeba. Tarrant County's epidemiologist said the presence of the amoeba is common but the disease is rare.

Here in Corpus Christi, city officials released a statement to reassure the public that the water quality is safe at all splash pads within the community.

All City splash pads include automatic chlorinators, automatic pH control systems, and sanitation UV light systems that work by periodically measuring levels throughout the day and alert unusual readings. These three systems work in tandem. In addition to the automated processes, City crews manually test for proper chlorine and pH levels every day before opening the splash pads, officials said.

In the last ten years, there have been 30 confirmed cases of the disease in the state of Texas.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.