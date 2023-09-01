Corpus Christi State of Tourism event opens the door for travel strategies

Local tourism officials said they're implementing strategies and initiatives this year to maximize the number of visitors who stayed overnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keynote speakers joined Monday's Corpus Christi Annual State of Tourism event to discuss hotel markets and short-term rental data across the country.

As the city grows, so does its potential for tourists to make an impact in the community.

Their focus is bringing people to the Sparkling City by the Bay, and getting them to stay and contribute to local businesses while they do.

"The last three years have seen record highs in overnight stays and number of visitors that have attended Corpus Christi, so we're continuing to ride that wave," said President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi Brett Oetting.