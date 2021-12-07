Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center looking to hire 100 candidates at job fair Tuesday

The center has openings for registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, direct care staff, custodians and food service workers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center is hosting an express hire event on Tuesday, July 13, to find and hire qualified candidates for more than 100 open positions. Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot!

Corpus Christi SSLC provides residential care for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center has openings for registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, direct care staff, custodians and food service workers.

“Working at the center gives caring people a chance to use their skills to really make a difference in the lives of others,” said Corpus Christi SSLC Director Melissa Gongaware. “This is an opportunity to turn their hard work and compassion into a career with great benefits.”

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required at the event, and staff will adhere to CDC safety guidelines.

The job fair will begin Tuesday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Pavillion, 902 Airport Rd.

Job seekers will need to bring I-9 acceptable documents to be eligible for an on-the-spot job offer. If they receive an offer, they must pass a background check before they start work. Texas Health and Human Services, which operates 13 state supported living centers, offers many benefits to employees including health and dental insurance, career advancement opportunities, paid training, and paid vacation and sick leave.

To view open positions, candidates can visit the jobs page.

