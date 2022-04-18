'After hours' Goodwill donations dumped in parking lot create challenges for neighboring business owner

Syringes, empty propane tanks, and even used underwear are some of the many items Marcus Lozano, owner of Feathered Friends, sees scattered right next door.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business owner is speaking out after he said the parking lot he shares with a Goodwill donation station is looking more like a landfill.

The buildup of items has become not only an eye sore but a hazard as well.

Marcus Lozano, owner of Feathered Friends, has found everything from syringes, empty propane tanks, and even used underwear in the front parking lot of his establishment. Lozano eventually took to social media to voice his frustrations. He said that the issues started when people show up after the Goodwill at Alameda and Everhart is closed and leave their drop offs in front of the property.

"They're going all over the parking lot," Lozano said. "The wind is blowing them down the road. Ultimately I'm coming into a trash filled parking lot because the things people are leaving behind after they've taken all the good stuff is junk."

Lozano adds that while he cleans up what he can, the issue continues. Around two weeks ago, Lozano's staff had to evacuate all of the birds from his business because of a fire in the alley.

He says 3 mattresses caught on fire after someone left them behind his business.

"Running around back and seeing what it was, they were items Goodwill does not accept that were still dumped," Lozano said.

Marjorie Boudreaux, Vice President of Development at Goodwill Industries of South Texas said she knows their donor's hearts are in the right place, however the issue is something that is not unique to this one location.

"Generally speaking the items that Goodwill accepts are gently used clothing and house hold items," Boudreaux said. "We can not resale tires, we can not resale soiled mattresses, weapons, food , expired medications."

While Lozano supports the work Goodwill does, both he and Boudreaux urge people to donate during business hours.

"The good thing about donating during business hours is that someone can help you unload, number one," Lozano said. "Number two, it gives you a donation slip. Its a receipt."

The local Goodwill donation stations are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

