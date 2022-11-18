Corpus Christi store owner not worried about inflation ahead of holiday shopping

Despite current economic downturn, Cotten's Collectibles owner says they have strong customer base.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a follow up to a report we first told you about about last week showing inflation is causing shoppers to buy less gifts ahead of the holidays.

We reached out to a couple shops in the Coastal Bend on what they are planning to do to lure shoppers.

Apparently, they say they are not worried about the current economic downturn.

Cotten's Collectibles, located in the Corpus Christi Trade Center, opened during the pandemic.

Katie Cotten, co-owner of the store, said they have a strong customer base and are stocked up on goods.

"I'm not too too worried about it though. I feel very confident in our customer base and we have a really good name in the community," said Cotten.

Cotten says you can find gifts ranging from collectible figurines to dice and decorative items when open during the weekend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.