CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 100 amputees in India received prosthetics thanks to the help of two high school students at Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi.

Siblings Sneha and Pranai Reddy admit they live a good life in Corpus Christi, but when they visited a family in India and traveled to remote villages, they were exposed to harsh realities they weren't used to in life.

"So we were in India traveling around with our grandparents, and we would see these amputees on the side of the road helpless because they don't have the resource to get the prosthetics they need," Sneha said.

Sneha reached out to Freedom Trust, a healthcare nonprofit in southern India, and with the help of her brother and cousin began reaching out and collecting donations to give to the organization. They formed their own organization called the Walk Again Foundation.

"I would write the letters. My cousin would call. My brother would help call. We would all work together on this," Sneha said.

After sending out numerous letters and making plenty of calls, the Reddy siblings collected $32,000 and were able to go to India and hand out prosthetics to 100 amputees.

"That was like the highlight of the Foundation. That inspired us to do more," Sneha said.

Pranai acknowledged that they donated a large amount of money, but said they made an even more significant impact on people's lives.

"We didn't just give them arms, legs, or limbs back. We gave them their life back. Their ability to provide for their family. Their ability to work for themselves again," Pranai said.

The Reddy siblings hope to have different branches of the Walk Again Foundation across the U.S.

"Definitely, we want it to grow, but not just from us," Pranai said. "We want other people to join in so that it can be even bigger than it already is."

The Walk Again Foundation does not yet have a website, but if you want to donate, you can contact Incarnate Word High School at 361-883-0857.