Following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, our sister station KHOU put out a call for letters of support for the students. Many came in via email, but in Corpus Christi, some students put pen to paper.

The words, however simple, carry a profound message -- a network of students rallying behind their distant classmates when they need it most.

The letters came from Corpus Christi and were penned by peers in high school, middle school, and even students in the third grade. At nine years old, they admit they don't understand what the students at Santa Fe are going through. What they do know is that "it's hard to lose somebody in your life."

And they're old enough to know that hope goes a long way. Hope that it gets better; hope that they don't experience that ever again; hope that everything is going to be okay.

Check out this photo gallery to see some of the letters.

Photos: Santa Fe students welcomed back to school Supporters gather outside Santa Fe High School where students will return to class Tuesday. 01 / 10 Supporters gather outside Santa Fe High School where students will return to class Tuesday. 01 / 10

And if you would like to send in your own letters of support, you can email them to news@kiiitv.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII