Corpus Christi Parks and Rec offering summer swim lessons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer is the perfect time for you and your family to learn how to swim. This ensures safety at local beaches and city pools in the hot weather.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is offering swim lessons to help develop this important life skill for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the summer. There will be certified instructors that will incorporate age-appropriate techniques and methods to make it fun for children.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with the American Red Cross for the Learn-to-Swim Program, which offers Group Swim Lessons designed for ages 3 to 12. Classes are based on a progressive system in which students learn a set of skills before advancing to the next level. Summer sessions will run from June 6 to July 28. Each session runs for two consecutive weeks, Monday through Thursday. All classes are 30 minutes long and are available at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, Oso Pool, and H-E-B Pool.

Corpus Christi Natatorium 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

3202 Cabaniss Parkway Oso Pool 1109 Bernice Drive

1109 Bernice Drive H-E-B Pool 1520 Shely Street



SUMMER 2022 GROUP SWIM LESSONS SCHEDULE:

Corpus Christi Natatorium:

Monday to Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Session 1: June 6 to June 16

Session 2: June 20 to June 30

Session 3: July 4 to July 14

Session 4: July 18 to July 28

H-E-B Pool and Oso Pool:

Monday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Session 1: June 6 to June 16

Session 2: June 20 to June 30

Session 3: July 4 to July 14

Session 4: July 18 to July 28

Registration is open now and will close the Thursday before each class session starts. To register online, click here. The fee for each session is $50 per person for a total of eight classes.

Admission to all City pools is free for everyone.

For more information, visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Swim Programs & Pools”), or call 361-826-3465.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 at least 48 hours in advance.

