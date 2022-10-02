Corpus Christi teen injured in car surfing attempt makes steady recovery at rehab center in Austin

Tricia Stallion, Trey Bolden's grandmother said that the small steps are just as essential to his recovery as the big ones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi teen is making big strides in his recovery after falling in a car surfing attempt.

Last month 3News reported the accident taking place last month and left 17-year-old Trey Bolden with severe head trauma.

Bolden is enrolled at a rehab center in Austin where he is undergoing physical therapy. Tricia Stallion, Bolden's grandmother adding that the small steps are just as essential to his recovery as the big ones.

"Trey is doing amazing," Stallion said. "He's able to talk now, not very long sentences. He's able to walk with assistance. He is going to have to wear a helmet because of that bone that is missing. He is working so hard, all the doctors and nurses here are so proud of him."

Stallion adds that she is working to bring him to a treatment center that is closer to Corpus Christi.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Bolden's medical expenses. To view the account click here .

