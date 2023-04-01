Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Viral TikTok sensation Jason Grosboll, better known as "Popcorn Guy" got the remote invitation to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll, better known as "Popcorn Guy" has been making his rounds around social media, generating large numbers for his smooth popcorn making skills.

3NEWS first reported on Grosboll last week, when word of his superior popcorn skills caught the eye of Century 16 Theatre patron Oscar Leal, who posted the video to his TikTok page.

The post quickly gained media traction, with Cinemark adding the video to their Instagram page.

Long outlasting his 15 minutes of fame, Grosboll was featured on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

However, the famous late night talk show host isn't the only celebrity to notice Grosboll's skills. Henry Winkler, who is best known for his role as The Fonz on the American sitcom Happy Days, wished Grosboll a "Happy Knew Year" on Monday.

Happy New Year to you Whoever you are https://t.co/2RA5cWaPet — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 2, 2023

Kimmel got the opportunity to interview Grosboll in his natural element and even referred to him as the "King of popcorn."

Even with all eyes on him, Grosboll told Kimmel that he had no clue about his social media stardom. In fact, Grosboll said that he initially learned of his video's popularity from his close friend.

"Honestly one of my friends told me about it the other day and I didn't know about it," he said. "I saw I started getting calls about it and it started blowing up out of no where."

While some might find the task of filling up popcorn to be simple, Grosboll walked Kimmel through his special process that only he could demonstrate. After many scoops and flips, Kimmel admitted that seeing his process was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's kind of hypnotic to watch," Kimmel said.

Owing to his individuality and buttery spirit, Grosboll said that his unique skill is self taught and came to him simply out of boredom. However, that uniqueness may have landed him a special seat as a guest to The Oscars this year, after Kimmel asked him what he was doing on March 12.

"If you're interested we could probably use the worlds greatest popcorn bucket filler at the Golden Theater," Kimmel said.

Grosboll happily accepted the offer, telling Kimmel that he would love the opportunity to make popcorn for Tom Cruise.

Sr. Digital Content Producer Haley Williams and Multi-Skilled Journalist Simone Simpson contributed to this report.

