Corpus Christi to get a 'one stop shop' repair truck

It's nothing new. When it rains in Corpus Christi, the potholes follow. The city said they're aware the trucks are only a temporary band-aid to a bigger problem.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's nothing new. When it rains in Corpus Christi, the potholes follow. That's why the city council approved the purchase of a brand new Bergkamp truck. A one stop shop for pothole repair.

"It includes the hot mix asphalt, the glue that keeps our potholes together, a jackhammer and a compacter," said Sarah Munoz, a Professional Engineer and Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Corpus Christi.

She said once the truck rolls into town, the city will have five pothole trucks They'll be able to fix road craters. The city said they're aware the trucks are only a temporary band-aid to a bigger problem. One they're working towards.

"Repairing the pothole is not the ultimate fix," said Munoz, "our goal is to remove hazards that are in the roadway, but we as a city are working hard to repair the ultimate problem which is the decades of neglect to our streets and repair streets correctly".

Corpus Christi will have the brand-new truck in March. The city is also working on getting two more trucks on top of that. But that timeline is looking a little longer.

"Like many people in the industry, we're also feeling the effects in shortage in supply. Once we receive those other two pothole trucks, we'll have a total of seven in our fleet of traditional pothole trucks," Munoz added.

In the meantime, the trucks they have now are keeping busy.

"Because these pothole trucks are all inclusive and include all the equipment and materials that we need to repair pothole, it greatly increases efficiency and allows us to repair potholes in a timely manner," said Munoz.

If you would like to report a pothole, you can call the city at 361-826-CITY(2489).

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.