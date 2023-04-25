Corpus Christi officials to hold town halls to discuss quicker approach to street repairs

A pavement-only approach to fixing streets could take decades off the time needed to fix all of the "failed to very poor" streets in the city, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to decades of neglect, local streets are deteriorating faster than can be reconstructed, city officials said when discussing their new Infrastructure Management Plan (IMP) back in April. Under the current approach, officials estimated it will take 62 years to address the “Failed to Very Poor” category of residential streets alone.

This led city leaders to come up with a "pavement-only approach" to fixing residential streets. City leaders predict this method will reduce the time to address the “Failed to Very Poor” streets from 62 to 12 years - a little over five times faster than the current plan.

It’s a technique that recently was used on Starnberg Lake Drive. The city was able to pave three miles of city streets in the South Side neighborhood off Yorktown in just one month.

While the plan is working to be finalized, city leaders want to hear from residents about the new method for street repairs during one of several upcoming town hall meetings.

"City staff are working to finalize the IMP list that will be presented to the City Council in June," a press release from the city said. "As part of this process, City staff will hold a series of town hall meetings in each Council District to obtain input from the public."

Each town hall meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the locations listed below:

Wednesday, May 17, District 4 Town Hall Meeting

Ethel Everly Senior Center (654 Graham Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78418)

Thursday, May 18, District 5 Town Hall Meeting

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library (5930 Brockhampton Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78414)

Monday, May 22, District 1 Town Hall Meeting

Owen R. Hopkins Library (3202 McKinzie Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78410)

Thursday, May 25, District 2 Town Hall Meeting

Location TBD

The time and location for the District 3 meeting has not been finalized, but we will let you know when we get that information.

Dist. 1 councilman Everett Roy said previously he sees the program’s importance.

"I am for it,” he said. “It needs to be done. When I take a look at other cities -- and that's how they operate. I think we need to get on board and adopt this.”

Dist. 3 councilman Roland Barrera said that the program will be able to provide residents with immediate relief.

"We recognize that whatever that system was although well intended we've got to figure out another way to get it done," he said.