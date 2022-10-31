Corpus Christi Trade Center shooting Sunday began as a fight between two people

Police are glad more people weren't hurt since weekend crowds can get large.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What police feared could be an active shooter case at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday ended up being a disagreement between two people.

A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said after being involved in a fight with a group of guys.

Those suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white truck before police arrived, but were found near Kostoryz and Holly roads.

Pace said a 16-year-old resisted arrest, but the rest of the suspects were detained in the truck.

One juvenile and one adult are arrested for aggravated assault, he said.







