Corpus Christi Trade Center shooting Sunday began as a fight between two people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What police feared could be an active shooter case at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday ended up being a disagreement between two people.
A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said after being involved in a fight with a group of guys.
Those suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white truck before police arrived, but were found near Kostoryz and Holly roads.
Pace said a 16-year-old resisted arrest, but the rest of the suspects were detained in the truck.
One juvenile and one adult are arrested for aggravated assault, he said.
"Obviously, there’s a lot of people in here, right?” said CCPD Lt. Nicholas Kless on Sunday. “You start shooting guns and you can hit a lot of innocent people. it was a very concerning situation for us, because we didn’t know if there was gonna be somebody with a gun in here with hundreds of people in here."
Operations quickly resumed at the trade center.