CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in more than 40 years, the Corpus Christi Trade Center will be temporarily closing its doors.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order limiting gatherings of more than 10 people and closing sit-in dining goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. As a large venue with plenty of foot traffic, this included the Trade Center.

In a Facebook post, Trade Center owners said they will reopen as soon as government officials give them the okay to do so.

