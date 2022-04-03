Corpus Christi Ukrainian community holding rally to show support for their war-torn country

"The time to send collective prayers for peace and understanding is now," the organizer said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents are invited to show their support for Ukraine at a peaceful rally being held Friday.

A grassroots group of Ukrainian citizens is banding together and asking for the community to gather with them at 5:30 p.m. at Bayfront Park along Shoreline Drive.

The event is free and open to members of the public who are wanting to send a message of hope and love to those who are being afflicted by the ongoing conflict being led by the Russian government.

Early Thursday morning, on February 24th, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine from its Northern, Eastern, and Southern borders.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, thus a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, a break of international laws, and a threat towards the whole international system and the values it is built upon," a statement from the organizer, Oleksandr Zhalkovskyi, said.

UN aid agencies estimate that an ongoing war could end causing up to 5 million people to cross the borders, and the UNHCR reports that about 1 million people have fled to neighboring countries within the first week of the war.

The statement said because of the conflict, a steady line of women and children are being forced to seek refuge in those neighboring countries. Martial law in Ukraine is currently prohibiting men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.

Also due to the severe circumstances, all commercial air traffic to and from Ukraine has been suspended amounting to hours-long queues at the border crossings and train stations.

"The time to send collective prayers for peace and understanding is now," Zhalkovskyi said. "We are asking for your support in helping send that message to our brothers, sisters, families and friends who are in harms way even as we speak."

