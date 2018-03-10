CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Mosquitoes continue to be a problem here in the Coastal Bend following all of the rain during the last few weeks. That's why Corpus Christi Vector Control will continue their fight against the pesky flying insects.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released Vector Control's latest schedule for spraying throughout the city. They will target the area with the highest concentration of mosquitoes first.

Tentative Spray Route Schedule:

Wednesday October 3rd – Routes 27, 28, 29

Thursday October 4th – Routes 6, 7, 8, 9, 11

(See image for route locations)

Vector Control reminds residents to help control the mosquito population around their home removing standing water and cutting any tall grass or vegetation.

They also want to remind the public about the “Five D’s” of mosquito control which are:

DEET — Use insect repellant containing DEET.

DRESS — Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside during heavy infestation.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK — Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when most mosquito species are active.

DRAIN — Drain standing water in containers like old tires, flower pots, and clogged rain gutters.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

