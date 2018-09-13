Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi vector control is continuing to treat standing water throughout the city with larvicide to prevent the spread of mosquitos.

Vector control will monitor the mosquito traps across the city and start the process of spraying the adult mosquitoes in the town.

Vector Control is asking the public to help them by taking care of their property.

Residents can remember the five Ds of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

– Use insect repellent containing DEET. Dress – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you're outside.

– Dress in long sleeves and pants when you're outside. Dawn, daytime, and dusk – Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Residents should avoid being outside during the times of day to prevent bites.

– Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Residents should avoid being outside during the times of day to prevent bites. Drain – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

– Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Doctor – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten by a mosquito.

