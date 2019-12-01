CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank and the Corpus Christi Veteran Center joined forces Friday to teach area veterans how to eat healthier.

According to organizers, they hold cooking demonstrations frequently throughout the year and they can offer lifesaving information for veterans.

"With veterans I think it's particularly important. Health is such an important factor. So when you come to these healthy cooking demonstrations they show you other ways to use different types of foods, different types of salts, natural salts and natural sugars, so you can stay healthier longer," program coordinator Mark Cason said.

For more information call 361-854-9961.