Corpus Christi veteran finds potential 'forever home' due to state funded program

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John Doherty said that he and his family were able to find their dream home because of the Veteran's Land Board Home Loan Program.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office recently announced an increase in funding for the Veterans Land Board Home Loan Program.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John Doherty said that he and his family were able to find their dream home because of the program.

"We just found the home we loved and once we just made an offer and went through the Veteran's Land Board it was pretty smooth sailing," he said.

Doherty is currently on deployment in the Rio Grande Valley. Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said that the program helps make the homebuying process easier for veterans.

"We have low interest rate loans that can actually be matched with federal, as well as other private programs for our veterans if they want to buy a house, buy a piece of property or renovate their house," she said.

Buckingham said that for the Coastal Bend area -- a total of 14 loans were closed for a total just over $4 million. She adds that the program is still not well known to Texas veterans.

"So many veterans tell me that they were wanting a property but just couldn't get through the federal system, and our loan was the difference that made it for their families," she said.

Doherty and his wife Romy said that the property they just put an offer on could soon be their permanent home.

"We just like the area and it worked out perfectly," he said. "Potentially, this could be our forever home."

For more information about the program, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!