Corpus Christi voters approved three bond proposals. So, what happens next?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters in Corpus Christi approved three bond proposals on the city ballot. 3News spoke with City Manager Peter Zanoni to find out what happens now.

In the form of seventy-five-million dollars Corpus Christi can expect a major city uplift, an uplift that Zanoni says has been a long time coming.

“Everything we do in terms of infrastructure, ages, deteriorates, it has to be redone over time,” said Zanoni. “Nothing that you build stays in that same condition,”

The three propositions are broken down into three sections; streets, parks and public safety.

For proposition A, sixty one million dollars will go to twenty two street projects.



Fixing some of the city’s most popular streets including Everhart to Staples and Mcardle.



For proposition B, twelve million dollars will go towards eighteen park projects.



Including updates to both Bill Witt park on the city's south side and West Guth Park near Tuloso Midway High School.



Proposition C will be handing out two million dollars to design a new police training academy and upgrades for fire station three, the city’s busiest fire station located on Morgan Avenue.



The good news for tax payers is that 75 million dollar bond will not raise property taxes in Corpus Christi.

Zanoni says that's because the city has done well financially even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So even with the downturn in COVID where many cities were struggling, and we are too a little bit but not as bad as some,” said Zanoni. “Our credit rating actually was increased so what that means is when we do issue those bonds, it'll be at a much lower interest rate and therefore we can put more money into streets, and less into interest.”

Since residents voted in favor the work has already begun.

“The design work is first and that for most of the projects will begin early next year and so we're already requesting those proposals this month,” said Zanoni.

Zanoni says the goal is make Corpus Christi a place that keeps growing.

“By investing in ourselves, we're investing really in our future and making sure that we will stay here with our families and that more people will come here making it even more vibrant,” said Zanoni.

While the 75-million-dollar bond is set in stone Zanoni says it could take up to three years for all projects to be completed.