Corpus Christi Water Department addresses the water quality in Flour Bluff

The department said for right now, all reports for our area water are clean and safe, but if you do notice a change in color, smell, or taste, call 361-826-2489.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The drought that we have been experiencing has created some issues for those who are in charge of our area water supply.

Friday, the Corpus Christi water officials said that while they haven't had any water quality issues for the day, they did have to deal with several water line breaks this week.

Chief Operating Officer for Water Utilities Michael Murphy spoke with 3NEWS about these problems that have come up recently.

"We've had about 50 water line breaks just this week," Murphy said. "We've had 14 today that we dealt with. It's a pretty quick fix. We identify the leak, we go in, we clamp it, and we move on to the next one. It is drought related, there is no doubt."

That is due to the movement of the sub surface soil. Sub surface soil lies underneath topsoil and contains more minerals.

