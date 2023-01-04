Corpus Christi Water in need of field workers

Their job fair will be held April 18 from 10am–2pm at 2726 Holly Rd.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water is looking for someone who has an interest in working outdoors, construction, or operating heavy equipment.

The Director of Water Systems Infrastructure for Corpus Christi Water, Wesley Nebgen said it's going to take more crews out on city streets to ensure that the city has a constant supply of water and wastewater coming in.

"We provide a valuable service to the city, our water and wastewater," Nebgen said. "We want to ensure that we always have that constant supply coming in. We have to have these great employees like we do right now with boots on the ground like we do everyday taking care of the system."

Interviews and offers will be made on-site contingent on passing a background screening, your skillset and education.

"We have a range of positions that are open," Nebgen said. "We have many that require no experience at all. Corpus Christi Water does offer training for utility technicians to get their, acquire their licenses through the TCEQ. We also offer trainings to gain your CDL license."

Those will be free of charge. Corpus Christi Water will pay for the classes and certifications. Nebgen's been a part of this industry for 15 years. He sees this as a great starting point for anyone interested.

"It's a great opportunity like I said for anyone that wants to enter into this industry. Especially with the training opportunities that the CCW offers."

Their job fair will be held April 18 from 10am–2pm at 2726 Holly Rd.

"There's a need for utility professionals right now, you know, everywhere. And it's a really good opportunity and environment for people to enter into," Nebgen said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!