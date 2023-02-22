Corpus Christi Water offering commercial customers recycled wastewater at lower cost

Corpus Christi Water is sending applications to use the effluent water directly to commercial customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As city officials work to find ways to conserve water, they announced Tuesday that businesses can now apply to use effluent water, or recycled wastewater, at a lower cost from the city.

The effluent water will be available for non-potable purposes only, like construction.

Corpus Christi Water (CCW) will send applications directly to businesses and the application must be approved before commercial customers can take advantage of this service. The customers will get their water from the Oso Wastewater Treatment Plant loading facility.

"The City of Corpus Christi encourages bulk water users to take advantage of this low-cost service while CCW continues its unwavering effort to seek a drought-proof water source," a statement from the city said.

A lack of rainfall has pushed Nueces County back into moderate drought conditions. Stage One water restrictions continue.

