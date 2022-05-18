Corpus Christi water supply impacted by recent drought conditions

To offset that change the City will draw more water from Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi, and Choke Canyon. The change will not impact water quality or service.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions are starting to have an impact on Corpus Christi's water supply.

The City of Corpus Christi has been informed that the lower Colorado River authority intends to curtail or suspend the City's contractual access to water from the Colorado River, due to the ongoing drought.

Currently the City receives 20% of its water from the Colorado river, which is one of four water supply sources for water in the city.

To offset that change the City will draw more water from Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi, and Choke Canyon. The change will not impact water quality or service.

"Five hundred thousand residents in the South Texas region depend on Corpus Christi for water, and we will keep you informed as the severe drought that continues to grip the State of Texas continues," said Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni.

