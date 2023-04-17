Watergarden repair total nearly doubles after additional $3.5M approved

Corpus Christi's Type A Board President Leah Olivarri met on Monday, along with other board members, and approved the additional funds.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How many times have you thought about heading over to the Corpus Christi Watergarden, only to remember there's no water flowing.

On Monday, one city board signed off on spending another $3.5 million to finally make the needed repairs -- that's on top of the $4.5 million that was already approved.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey knocked the Watergarden out of service, including everything that it took to run the huge water feature that was built underground.

Waters from the storm flooded that room.

Finally in 2021, the city agreed to pay $4.5 million to get it fixed. But now, that number has gone up by another $3.5 million because more damage was discovered.

Corpus Christi's Type A Board President Leah Olivarri met with other board members Monday, and approved the additional $3.5 million to be taken from the Seawall fund.

"Our point of view is that there is a lot of community support, and it's an iconic feature designed by a world-famous architect," she said.

The next step is for city council to vote on spending the extra money to get the water running again.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the vote is expected to take place next Tuesday -- something Corpus Christi City Engineer Jeff Edmonds said will have crews ready to get to work.

"That will move forward to council, and if that starts, we should be under construction within a few weeks," he said.

3NEWS was told that if council approves spending the extra money on the Watergarden, that repair work could be completed as early as November.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!