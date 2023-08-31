Corpus Christi Watergarden restoration project sees continued progress, expected to open in April

While most of the improvements won't be noticeable to the public, there will be one new feature.

The Corpus Christi Watergarden repair project is still on track to open in April of next year.

Fulton Construction is handling the design-build for this $8 million project, and Corpus Christi Councilman Dan Suckley is pleased with the progress they've made so far.

"Excited to get beyond it. Get it opened. Get it functioning. You know, possibly even a revenue generating asset to the city," he said.

3NEWS took a tour of the work site and saw the headway that has been made here. Huge water pipes are now in place after the old broken system was removed.

"We have taken some of the past sins and we're correcting them with this current design and construction," said City of Corpus Christi Assistant Director Director of Engineering Brett Van Hazel.

The vault that used to house the electrical room and pumps flooded during Hurricane Harvey and is undergoing an overhaul. It is being waterproofed and only the water pump system will be installed here. The electric room and the chemical storage area will now be above ground.

"One of the major elements that was impacting us previously like he mentioned, was water, infiltrating the vault, and it was shorting the electrical equipment, and it was causing it to fail so by doing it the way we're doing it now we've almost eliminated that risk," he said.

While most of the improvements won't be noticeable to the public, there will be one new feature. The watergarden will also have a programable LED lighting system, which should make the iconic landmark a real tourist attraction at night.

