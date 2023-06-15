Corpus Christi welcomes 31 new firefighters following cadet graduation Thursday

3NEWS spoke with firefighter graduate Zachary Martin, who said he cant wait to give back to his community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is welcoming 31 new firefighters to their ranks after the cadets graduated and received their official firefighter and paramedic badges.

The ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the Selena Auditorium.

3NEWS spoke with firefighter graduate Zachary Martin, who said he cant wait to give back to his community.

"So far I'll say it's the best choice I've ever made. I cant guarantee, I can't recommend it enough to people. Anyone I talk to, I'll still recommend it. It's a great career already," he said.

Martin said he is grateful to the academy for teaching the entire class how to think under pressure, but also for making him part of a close brotherhood.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!