Corpus Christi WIC office offering temporary alternative formula options following global recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There may be addiotnal options available to parents who are still concerned about the baby formula recall.
According to a social media post from the City of Corpus Christi, alternative options will be available for parents through the Corpus Christi WIC Department.
RELATED: Some baby formulas recalled due to possible bacterial contamination, WIC director speaks on area impact
Earlier this week 3News reported that the nationwide recall for baby formula is having impacts on local women's, infants and children's office.
The company Abbott issued a recall for certain products from Similac, Alimentum and EleCare for being linked to bacterial contamination.
According to the post, options will vary depending on the formula parents normally use for their child.
For more information residents are encouraged to call the WIC office at 361-826-1355.
