Corpus Christi WIC office offering temporary alternative formula options following global recall

Earlier this week 3News reported that the nationwide recall for baby formula is having impacts on local women's, infants and children's office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There may be addiotnal options available to parents who are still concerned about the baby formula recall.

According to a social media post from the City of Corpus Christi, alternative options will be available for parents through the Corpus Christi WIC Department.

Due to a baby formula recall, Corpus Christi WIC has temporarily added more options for formula. If you need services or have questions you can contact Corpus Christi WIC at 361-826-1355.

The company Abbott issued a recall for certain products from Similac, Alimentum and EleCare for being linked to bacterial contamination.

According to the post, options will vary depending on the formula parents normally use for their child.

For more information residents are encouraged to call the WIC office at 361-826-1355.

