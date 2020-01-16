CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday for the first time in 2020. On Monday, residents can expect to see city offices closed.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, councilmembers shared with 3News that recognizing MLK Day was long overdue.

After coming to that realization councilwoman Paulette Guajardo says she wanted to do something about Martin Luther King Jr. Day by proposing the City of Corpus Christi makes it a holiday.

According to Guajardo, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized federally, state-wide, county-wide, and even the Coastal Bend school districts take off the day.

"He dedicated his life for justice and equality for humankind. We want to honor him for what he stands for and stands for," Guajardo said.

Guajardo says the city was also able to find room in the budget to pay city employees like police officers and firefighters who will still have to work the holiday.

"And so to pay them time and a half on that day it would cost just under $200,000 and about 198,000," Guajardo said.

After figuring out the details, Guajardo says the third Monday of January in Corpus Christi will now be known as Martin Luther King Civil Rights Day of Service.

Guajardo wanted to add the 'Day of Service' part to encourage others to connect with their community.

