CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will host the Summer 2020 TAAF Games of Texas.

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games of Texas will be from July 30 - August 2.

There will be 13 sport categories for the games, including baseball, boxing, disc golf, soccer, and more.

Mayor Joe McComb is excited that the city will be hosting so many of the state's top athletes.

"It's exciting from the city council standpoint that we're having visitors come to our community. And we're proud of our community, and we know that they'll find a wonderful place to visit," McComb said.

Corpus Christi also hosted the Games of Texas in 2012 and 2013, with the event generating an economic impact of $15 million.

TAAF Games of Texas events will be held at various city facilities as well as Corpus Christi Independent School District facilities.

