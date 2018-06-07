Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A special birthday celebration was held Friday at the Garden Estates Retirement Home for Mona Cosby, who turned 100 years old.

3News asked if she had a secret to living a long life.

"I don't have a secret," Cosby said. "Happiness. Being happy doing what you're doing."

Family and friends were on hand to celebrate with Cosby. City Councilwoman Debbie Lindsey-Opel was also there to read a proclamation from Mayor Joe McComb.

As for Cosby's plans after reaching this big milestone: "Probably a good nap," Cosby said.

Cobsy said one her happiest memories involves the time she shared with her husband.

