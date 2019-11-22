CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman has made it her mission to clean up the Bayfront as she goes on her daily walks.

Sammie Ramon plans to document her walk for 365 days.

"Oh, there's some more right there," Ramon said. "The sun hits it at just the right angle, and you can find it."

Ramon's treasure is trash, more specifically the fishing line that people leave behind along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

"It must have been a month ago or so. She was out here picking up the lines and a lot of these fishermen guys they don't pick up after themselves," fisherman Valentin Martinez said.

The idea came to Ramon on the eve of her 34th birthday back in October.

"I was walking down Ocean Drive, and I was trying to find a great way to pair exercise and my passion for being outdoors," Ramon said.

Ramon's inspiration comes from her late father.

"I was fishing with him since I was Itty bitty, and he always taught me you leave the beach the way that you found it," Ramon said.

Ramon documented what she calls the fishing line project for 365 days.

"You have trashcan lined right along this area here. There's trash can that are further out. There's no reason not to toss outline if any of the trash that you see out here," Ramon said.

Ramon hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

"If you had more (people) like that, we'd have better beaches, cleaner beaches. You don't have to worry about all of the trash all the way around," Martinez said.

"Corpus Christi. We rely on people that are coming in from all over the place. Our out of towners that are keeping us afloat. So if we're not taking pride, they're going to see that, and they're also not going to want to return," Ramon said.

Ramon plans to weigh all of the lines she's collected at the end of her 365 days.

"Respectful of your environment. Be respectful of the beautiful animals that we have living out here in our bay," Ramon said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: