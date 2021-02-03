Corpus Christi woman dies in crash near Falfurrias, six others hospitalized

Aida Marie Torres, 51, of Corpus Christi died when the vehicle she was in a passenger in hit an overturned F-350 towing a utility trailer and rolled several times.

51-year-old Aida Marie Torres died when the vehicle she was in a passenger in hit an overturned F-350 towing a utility trailer on SH-285 approximately two miles east of Falfurrias in Brooks County.

After a preliminary investigation, DPS officials said a Chevy Trax was driving north on County Road 401 when the driver ignored a stop sign and hit the utility trailer the F-350 was carrying, which was traveling east on SH 285.

The impact of the crash caused the utility trailer to overturn in the westbound lanes of SH 285. That's when the driver of a Chevy Traverse hit the overturned trailer, causing the Traverse to roll several times, DPS officials said. Torres was a passenger in the Traverse and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy Trax were taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with serious injuries and are listed in stable condition, DPS officials said.

The Driver of the Ford F-350 was treated and released on scene.

The driver and three other passengers from the Chevy Traverse were also taken to Spohn Shoreline Hospital with serious injuries and are in stable condition.

The crash is under further investigation.

