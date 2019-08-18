CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was supposed to be a normal Friday for Triniad Bourgeois. She was visiting the La Armada II Apartments to pick up her mom to bring her to the hospital. Bourgeois said she was in a rush so she took a short cut.

"I usually don't walk through here," she said.

As she walked through the dry, crunchy grass, Bourgeois saw something shimmering in the distance: a small, silver urn.

"I picked it up, I looked in, and there was ashes in it then I found the lid a little further away, I was a little nervous, I wasn't scared, I was nervous," she said.

Bourgeois said no one was around and the apartment office wasn't open. So, she put it in a plastic bag to keep it safe until it was claimed.

It's an ironic situation for Bourgeois; back in 2015, her late husband's ashes were stolen during a robbery. She said she had a glimmer of hope when she spotted the abandoned urn.

"I had one, same size, different color of course, that was taken during a home robbery," Bourgeois said.

After she posted on Facebook, no one has claimed the urn.

"I'm hoping it was just an accident and someone dropped it and it wasn't stolen," Bourgeois said.

While she holds onto a stranger's ashes, Bourgeois also holds onto the hope that one day, someone will return her husband's urn.

If you know who this urn belongs to, please email news@kiiitv.com.

