Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi woman is spending the first days of the New Year recovering from a gunshot wound. Police said she was walking near her home when she was struck by a bullet that someone had shot in the air.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 2000 block of Horne Road. Police said the bullet was fired off from an unknown location.

"Nobody needed to get hurt during this holiday season. If you are going to engage in the behavior that calls for the unlawful discharge of a firearm into the air to celebrate the New Year, or try to make fireworks on your own, you're engaging in negative behavior," said Chief Robert Rocha of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The woman has not been identified. She was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

