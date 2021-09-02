Corpus Christi woman starts small business in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Rochelle Lowery, owner of ‘Lemonade Stand Cosmetics’ started her business at a time others might not have thought was the right time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For small businesses figuring out how to navigate through the many challenges brought on by the pandemic is just part for the course these days and one Corpus Christi business owner is up to that challenge.

Rochelle Lowery, owner of ‘Lemonade Stand Cosmetics’ turned a logo into a successful small business.

“I do graphic design on the side and I created a logo for lemonade stand cosmetics and my husband was like oh my gosh you need to take that down off your portfolio like that’s an awesome name you need to do something with it, said Rochelle Lowery, owner of ‘Lemonade Stand Cosmetics’

Lowery started her business at a time others might not have thought was the right time.

“I started my company in June of 2020, so it’s been about 8 months,” said Lowery.

“Especially in the beginning of the pandemic a lot of people were online, so I felt like that was a good time to start an online business.”

Lowery started her business with one product, a lip balm.

“When I launched I only had just the lip balms and that was it and then slowly as I got better at trying to find right formulations for things, I released new products,” said Lowery.

Her makeup isn’t just any kind of makeup; her brand is vegan, cruelty free and created with natural products.

“I do my research as far as like research into the benefits of natural ingredients that we already use like coconut oil cocoa butter and I’ll look at what benefits of each individual ingredient,” said Lowery.

Lowery says the ultimate goal is for people to feel comfortable in their skin when they wear her products.

“I want them to really enjoy the skin they’re in so yes be confident and bold, but I want them to be confident and bold in their own way,” said Lowery.

Despite any small bump along the road Lowery has always remained positive.

“2020 was one of the harder years for me not business wise but in my personal life, but I did try to always have a positive outlook and that’s where I am now,” said Lowery.

Lowery says her advice to other small business owners is to be consistent and to take it one day at a time.

“Even if the first day you’re like oh no I’ve only made one sale and I don’t wanna do this anymore it’s hard work, you just keep going at it,” said Lowery.

